A Year Later And Cheyenne Is “Shut Down” Again

Ok, I get it, that seems a little extreme because the situations are so different between March 2020 and March 2021. Just kind of think of the parallels, though. This is the exact week last year when the world stopped and OF COURSE we had to stop it again. I know, a Pandemic is much different that a Blizzard, but, we're seeing the same effects.

Is this going to be the week that we shut down every year now? We're on a two year trend. It just feels so weird in how similar it feels. I think our spirit and knowing the snow will melt faster than the Pandemic will clear out of the air is much better. I mean, I really need it to melt ASAP in my back alley, I'm supposed to fly to Vegas tomorrow.

I bet all those people that hoarded toilet paper are really yucking it up now. We called them crazy and now they sit on a throne of, well, toilet paper. The hand sanitizer wont help anything but their hygiene, so there's that. Unless they just pour it out to melt ice, which, it would do, kind of, but also be kind of gross and bad for the ground.

It's weird to see businesses send out social media posts about being closed again. Check out some of these more creative ones.

It's hard to not love a pic of dogs and beer. Really takes the edge off.

Snow beers really catch the aesthetics of a blizzard shutdown.

Maybe a littler snowy greenery to take the edge off.

Alright, that's enough. But, at least we know, we should be mobile again by the end of the week. It's not just two weeks and done.

Pictures From Wyoming Snowpocalypse 2021 After two days and 30-odd inches of sow, southeast Wyoming was left buried. An in the grand tradition of every generation since the invention of the camera, we took pictures of the snow.

The Blizzard of March 2021 covered up our driveways, fences, and in some cases porches. It trapped up in our homes and canceled our plans.

Here's a quick look around the Cheyenne area from Sunday (March 14) and Monday (March 15).