Wyoming Among The Worst States for Medicaid Coverage

Wyoming scored near the bottom on a new study ranking 2021's States with the Most and Least Medicaid Coverage.

The study was conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub. Out of all fifty states, Wyoming ranked 47th overall. What's even more disturbing is how low the Cowboy State ranked on three key metrics. We were dead last (50 out of 50) for lowest total Medicaid enrollment per low income population and even more disturbing, we ranked 45th (also last place), for lowest adult care quality. We were also 49th for lowest state Medicaid spending as share of state budgets.

Get our free mobile app

To determine the states with the most and least Medicaid coverage, WalletHub compared all the 50 states across three key dimensions:

Spending

Quality

Eligibility & Enrollment

The study also pointed out that current president, Joe Biden, is also looking to expand the Medicaid program, while moving to get rid of requirements for people to work in order to receive coverage, which certain states approved during the previous administration.

Here's to hoping we can bring a better quality of affordable healthcare to our seniors, especially in the midst of everything going on with the COVID-19 pandemic.