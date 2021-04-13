Every ACM Awards New Artist of the Year Winner Ever

For more than 55 years, the ACM Awards have celebrated some of the best new artists in country music. While the names and categories have changed over the years (is it Best New Artist? Most Promising Female Vocalist? Top New Vocal Duet?), the ACM's dedication to highlighting up-and-coming new artists has endured.

In 2021, Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen have joined the ranks of ACM new artist award winners. Flip through the gallery below to learn about all of those who came before them:

After relocating from Las Vegas, Nev., to Nashville in 2020 out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACM Awards are back in Nashville in 2021. As showrunners did last year, they're spreading this year's event out across three iconic Music City venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. They'll be following national, state and local guidelines related to the pandemic, as well as additional, self-imposed safety measures.

The 2021 ACM Awards are set for April 18. They'll begin at 8PM ET and will air live on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+; sign up for the streaming service here.

