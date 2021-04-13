Cheyenne Frontier Days Tickets Go on Sale Thursday; Patrons Reminded to Only Buy Through CFD

Tickets for the 125th "Daddy of 'em All" go on sale this Thursday at 9 a.m., and Cheyenne Frontier Days officials are reminding buyers to only purchase through www.cfdrodeo.com or by calling the ticket office at (307) 778-7222.

"The Cheyenne Frontier Days Ticket Office is the only ticket source for our event," said CFD CEO Tom Hirsig.

MORE: Here’s the Complete Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021 Concert Lineup

"Customers have already used secondary resale ticketing companies, paying hundreds of dollars for tickets that are sold through our ticket office for less,” Hirsig added. "We are unable to assist customers with questions or resolve problems with tickets not originally purchased through Cheyenne Frontier Days."

This year's ticket prices range from $49 to $94 for concerts, $25 to $105 for PBR and $18 to $35 for rodeo.

LOOK: VIntage Postcards Showing-Off Cheyenne Frontier Days Through the Years

Postcards have been a thing since the mid-1800s. Sending pictures and short messages on card-stock paper to friends and families really took off in the first half of the 20th century. While not quite as popular today, they still exist, and collecting postcards even has a special name, Deltiology.

Postcards were made for a lot of things, like vacation destinations and events. Cheyenne Frontier Days was the source of many. On the auction site eBay we found a lot of vintage postcards with fascinating pictures of Cheyenne and the Daddy of 'Em All.
