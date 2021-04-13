Bills, Rent, Vacation, A Special Surprise? How would Winning $10,000 change your life? Tap HERE for Details

Tickets for the 125th "Daddy of 'em All" go on sale this Thursday at 9 a.m., and Cheyenne Frontier Days officials are reminding buyers to only purchase through www.cfdrodeo.com or by calling the ticket office at (307) 778-7222.

"The Cheyenne Frontier Days Ticket Office is the only ticket source for our event," said CFD CEO Tom Hirsig.

MORE: Here’s the Complete Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021 Concert Lineup

"Customers have already used secondary resale ticketing companies, paying hundreds of dollars for tickets that are sold through our ticket office for less,” Hirsig added. "We are unable to assist customers with questions or resolve problems with tickets not originally purchased through Cheyenne Frontier Days."

This year's ticket prices range from $49 to $94 for concerts, $25 to $105 for PBR and $18 to $35 for rodeo.