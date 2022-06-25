Alan Jackson ... dancing fool? That's not exactly the first thing that comes to mind when fans think about the usually somewhat reserved country superstar, but they might change their minds after they see his dance moves in a new video posted to social media.

That's right, we said "dance moves." And not just any dance moves, either. Jackson turned to social media to mark the release of his new Silverbelly Whiskey, and in a clip shared with fans, he busted some moves that are about as far away from his usual stage persona as one could possibly get.

Dressed casually in a T-shirt, shorts and sneakers, the Country Music Hall of Famer sings Jerry Lee Lewis' classic "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," and in between lyrics, he gyrates, plays some manic air piano and generally drops jaws of fans everywhere. He's accompanied by a younger, unidentified male whose dance moves are even more extreme:

Now, we're not saying Jackson had too much of his own product, mind you, but according to his social team, he said, “I opened the first bottle of Silverbelly; this is what happened,” before sharing the crazy clip. See his original post below:

Jackson created the whiskey in partnership with Silver Screen Bottling Co. & DSP-KY-10. It's named after Jackson's trademark cowboy hats, which feature the off-white color "silverbelly." Silverbelly Whiskey is available in 750ml bottles that are 91 proof and contain 45.5 percent alcohol by volume.

Silverbelly Whiskey is currently available in stores across Tennessee, and it's also available for pre-order online. Each batch of the spirits will be named after one of his hits, with the first batch taking its name from Jackson's 1990 hit "Here in the Real World."

Jackson's signature whiskey will also serve as the official sponsor for his upcoming Last Call: One More for the Road Tour, which kicked off June 24 in Biloxi, Miss., and wraps on Oct. 8 in Pittsburgh.