LARAMIE -- Josh Allen wasn't going out like that.

With 1:35 remaining in the fourth quarter and the ball resting on the opposing 33-yard line, Wyoming's quarterback took the shotgun snap, pump faked to his left and began to scurry to his right. Like he did so many times during his college career, the strong-armed signal caller fired a missile down field across his body before running out of bounds.

Oftentimes, that ultimate football sin would land harmlessly in the arms of Tanner Gentry, Jake Maulhardt or Jacob Hollister.

Not this time.

BYU safety Kai Nacua jumped the route and eventually sealed a 24-21 victory in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl in rainy San Diego.

That play stuck in Allen's craw. It was just one of the reasons he decided to return to Laramie for his junior season despite the experts pegging him as a sure-fire early selection in the upcoming NFL Draft.

There were other factors, too.

Admittedly, maybe he wasn't ready to lead a locker room full of men. Loyalty was a main component. Craig Bohl was the lone Division-I coach to take a chance on Allen out of Reedley Community College. By now you've heard the story about Allen sending emails to more than 1,000 college coaches.

Only one answered and offered.

"I felt I owed him the respect," Allen said of Bohl.

It all worked out just fine, huh?

The Buffalo Bills quarterback appeared Friday on the Bussin with the Boys podcast with Will Compton and Taylor Lewan. (Current San Francisco tight end George Kittle filled in.) You won't want to miss what Allen had to say about Bohl, Wyoming, and that maddening interception.

Check out the video right here:

