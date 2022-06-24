There's several spots throughout the entire state of Wyoming that are great for hiking. With summer being in full swing, now is a perfect time to make the trip to do just that. Given our landscapes, luckily, the popular travel publication Lonely Planet has listed the 'Top 8 Hikes in Wyoming'. And it just so happens that southeast Wyoming has one of those hikes, which is also the 'best high-altitude hike' in the state.

While some rightful destinations that belong on the list are certainly more than worthy like the Teton Crest Trail at Grand Teton National Park is the most challenging. Another is the Red Beds Trail near Devils Tower is best for all ages. But we have our own in the southeast corner that shows up on the list as Medicine Bow Peak via Lakes Trail Loop is the best high-altitude hike in all of Wyoming.

Here's what 'Lonely Planet' had to say about their choice for the best high-altitude hike in Wyoming:

Situated in the Snowy Range of southeastern Wyoming, the Lakes Trail Loop offers alpine vistas and technical hiking around granite boulders, en route to Medicine Bow Peak at 12,018ft. Whether you want to tackle the summit in a day or backpack to one of the meadow-filled sites beneath the summit to camp for the night, the trail is worthy of both endeavors. As it’s a loop, the preferred method of travel is clockwise, for better views of the landscape on the way down from the peak. Though not required, trekking or hiking poles are recommended – the return is steep, and many of the boulders are quite large and difficult to hike over. (Not to worry, the breathtaking views are worth it.)

As it mentions, the views really are breathtaking...

So now you have one more adventure added to your list for now that it's 'officially' summer. And it's well within driving distance. Of course, you could always try out any of the other hikes on 'Lonely Planet's list as well. Enjoy your summer, Wyoming, and enjoy your hikes!

