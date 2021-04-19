An Open Letter to Wyoming Winter: I’m Breaking Up with You

It was fun while it lasted, but it's over now. Wyoming winter, I am officially breaking up with you.

Our relationship began last Labor Day when you decided to bring all your stuff (snow) over. You dumped it in my driveway and we laughed. It was fun. It was good to have you back in my life.

After that, you'd stop by every couple of weeks to remind me you were there. One night your wind was so loud, I could barely sleep. When you said all night, you meant it.

I even thought it was cute when you decided to show off and break records in March. I knew you were capable of great things, but wow. Even by your normal Wyoming winter standards, you excelled.

Our relationship was scheduled to end on March 20, the first day of spring. I know that you, Wyoming winter, are a frisky one. We both knew you wouldn't go away then. It was funny then, but as with all good things it must come to an end.

It's with a little regret that I must tell you today that you have overstayed your welcome. It's April 19, 2021. It's been spring now for nearly a month and you bring your stuff (snow) back into my life today. You're still outside my door (and on my roof) as I write this, but consider this my official text that we're done.

Time for you to go cause problems in Alaska or something. As for me, I'm ready for 70 degree temperatures and sunshine again. I promise to leave the light on for you come September. We both know you'll be back. Again.

