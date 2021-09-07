Andrew Jannakos Drops a Stunning Acoustic Cover of ‘The Dance’ [Exclusive Premiere]

VEVO

Andrew Jannokos' version of "The Dance" by Garth Brooks is as earnest as the original. The "Gone Too Soon" singer's acoustic cover video — premiering exclusively on Taste of Country and The Boot on Tuesday (Sept. 7) — shows the one-time TikTok star's ability to tell stories beyond his own.

Of course fans that follow him on the social media platform have seen this kind of conviction before. Jannakos is often standing in front of the stove, cooking as he belts out great country hits. In this video, he's seated and lost in the art as he works through one of the most important country songs of all time. It's the first video from his new One-Take Tuesdays video series.

"The Dance" was written by Tony Arata and released by Brooks in April 1990. It's perhaps his most famous song, and the one often used to close the superstar's concerts.

Jannakos, 26, wasn't born at that time, but the song's importance clearly isn't lost on him. Beyond being a TikTok star with massive streaming success for his debut "Gone Too Soon," the Georgia native and former The Voice contestant is a husband and father to Brenson, his wife's son from a previous relationship, whom he adopted earlier this year.

In June, Jannakos released his Gone Too Soon EP. As he works on new music, he remains popular on TikTok, where he delivers slices of life and cover songs, sometimes with other TikTok stars.

Top Country Songs of 2021, Ranked

You'll find much more than just the Top 10 Country Songs of 2021 on this list.

Our team has sourced fans to create 10 superlatives for this mid-year version of the year-end songs list. Best Country Tearjerker? Best Country Baby-Maker? Best Country Breakup Song of 2021? Keith Urban, Carly Pearce, Chris Bandi and more help make up this portion of the Top Country Songs list, while hitmakers like Thomas Rhett and Little Big Town lead the 10 best songs portion.

Did your favorite song of 2021 make this list? To be considered, the song must have been released in 2021 or have actively charted for a portion of the year (see "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"). New artists including Lainey Wilson, Breland and Triston Marez crack the Top 10. Let us know your favorite song of 2021 at Twitter or email, at staff@tasteofcountry.com.
Filed Under: Garth Brooks
Categories: Country Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top