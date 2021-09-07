Laramie Volleyball Update 9-4-21

A year ago, the Laramie volleyball team ran the table and won the 4A state championship. The Plainsmen are loaded again and are poised for another state championship run, paced by the state's best player in Alexis Stucky. The University of Florida signee has been named to the U18 national team that will compete in a big tournament later on this month.

Laramie put their skills on display over the weekend in the Gillette tournament with wins over Glenrock, Big Horn, Natrona. Rapid City Stevens and Kelly Walsh. In the semi-final round of that tourney, the Plainsmen defeated Stevens 25-9 and 25-15 and then defeated Kelly Walsh in the championship 25-15 and 25-20.

This team has 5 seniors so the experience level is a huge factor here. Alexis Stucky is a huge factor as well and you won't find many players in Wyoming that hits as hard as she does. We had a chance to talk with Stucky and Halley Freezer in Gillette about the season to date and the season ahead. Enjoy!

