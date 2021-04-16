Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert

 

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a phone scam that makes bogus arrest threats in an effort to get personal information.

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, a call that shows up as coming from a  Cheyenne number tells people that an arrest warrant will be issued for them unless they give the caller their Social Security number.

It's a scam, and the post says that law enforcement will never call people up and demand their personal information under the threat of an arrest warrant.

It's also worth mentioning that scammers these days can "spoof" a phone number to make it appear local even though it isn't, so a call showing a Cheyenne phone number may or may not actually be from a local person.

