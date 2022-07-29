Another Great Concert Is Announced For Downtown Cheyenne

Hot off a sellout crowd for The Dead South, The Lincoln added another great concert to add to their growing list of awesome shows for 2022. Yesterday, the Cheyenne venue added Alternative Rock favorite and Edge Fest Veteran, K.Flay.

When Is K.Flay Going To Perform At The Lincoln In Cheyenne?

K.Flay is going to hit the Lincoln later this fall, October 15th. Which, I know a lot of people love concerts in the Summer, but I'm a bigger fan of watching them in the fall. I mean, you get downtown early, grab dinner and drinks, have a lightweight jacket, and smell the falling leaves as you stroll over to The Lincoln. I'm ready for it.

How much are tickets to see K.Flay at The Lincoln in Cheyenne?

Tickets for this show are going to be just $25 and it's going to be an all-ages show. You'll be able to get tickets from The Lincoln's website here or Bandwagon. Tickets go on sale today at 10 AM.

If you're not as familiar with K.Flay, I've got you covered, I have a couple of her music videos below for you to become acquainted with her music. If you missed her at Edge Fest a couple of years ago, you missed out on a treat.

This is called Four Letter Words, so obvious NSFW lyrics warning.

Shout out to The Lincoln for bringing in another great artist that is sure to fill up their venue much like The Dead South. October can't come soon enough!

