Downtown Cheyenne Concert Postponed This Weekend

Postponed is much better than canceled.

If you were looking forward to the Metalachi show this Saturday, it was announced late last night on The Lincoln's Facebook page that the show is going to be postponed for the time being.

When Is The Metalachi Show At The Lincoln Being Rescheduled?

As of right now, they don't have a date. Don't panic, this is typical when shows are postponed, both the venue and the artist/band have to find a date that works for both parties. Especially when you think of venue availability for The Lincoln and when Metalachi will be touring around this part of the country. So, we'll probably know something soon.

The good news is that they're going to honor the tickets that have already been sold for the show for the makeup date. So, if you have tickets already, keep a hold of them, you'll be able to use them when the new date is announced.

As they said in their social media post, these things do happen. But, on the bright side, how many great shows have The Lincoln been churning out all year? They really are becoming the place in Cheyenne to see live music, so really, this is just a small bump in the road for this show being postponed. We really should commend them on how many great shows we've gotten to see this year.

So, we'll just sit back and wait to see when Metalachi is going to reschedule with The Lincoln, in the meantime, we can look at the upcoming shows at The Lincoln here.

What is the First Concert You Went to and How Old Were You? It's always a great trip down memory lane to think about your first concert. Here's a look at some of our listener's first concerts!