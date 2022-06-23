Another Popular Laramie Restaurant is Temporarily Closing
As we are just in the first 'official' days of summer, there have already been a couple of closures for restaurants in Laramie. It was just yesterday that a popular spot near the University of Wyoming announced it would be shutting its doors (at least for now), but another popular spot located in downtown Laramie will be closing down for the time being.
This popular Italian restaurant announced on their Facebook page just yesterday (June 23rd) that they are closing on a temporary basis. Palermo's Italian Restaurant in downtown Laramie took to social media to post:
Dearest Palermo’s customersIt’s that time again..our chefs will be taking their long journeys to visit family and friends in Europe..We will be back soon! Thank you for your support and understanding !
Palermo's followed up the text of their post with a pic stating: "SORRY...WE'RE TEMPORARILY CLOSED...BUT WILL BE BACK SOON".
The good news is that we know for certain this fine establishment will be back at some point in the near future. However, for the time being, it does leave one less fantastic establishment of the Italian variety available to downtown Laramie.
While you're waiting for Palermo's Italian Restaurant to open back up, have a look at their menu by clicking the link here. And in case you haven't been there, here's a little of what you might be missing in the meantime...
Those pics are definitely making us hope that Palermo's Italian Restaurant opens back up sooner than later!
