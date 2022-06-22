Laramie Restaurant Near University is Closing Its Doors…For Now

It is always sad having to mention any business that is forced to close its doors to the public for any reason whatsoever. It is especially a tough thing having to mention a particular spot that has quite the presence within the Laramie community. Not only that, but its proximity to the campus of the University of Wyoming.

What is known to be a breakfast stop for many announced via Facebook that they will be closing their doors. The 17th Street Cafe in Laramie at 310 South 17th Street made the following announcement in their social media post, "WE ARE CLOSED Until Further notice. At this time, we are not certain when we will be open again. Sorry for the inconvenience."

Reasons for the closure are not currently known. However, in their responses to Facebook comments in the social media post thread, 17 Street Cafe did say that it was unrelated to COVID. Of course, in recent years, that has been one of the causes for other restaurants closing their doors throughout the country.

While we hope that they will open up at some point, in case you are someone who hasn't been to 17th Street Cafe, you can check out their menu via their Facebook page at the link here. Here's some more of what you may be missing out on while they are (hopefully) temporarily closed...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

After seeing those dishes, we can hope the closure of 17th Street Cafe in Laramie is only temporary and is as short as possible!

- These are the Best Places to Eat in Laramie

The 5 Highest Rated Laramie Coffee Shops on Yelp

Wyoming's Top Beers Come From Laramie, Sheridan & Jackson