Are You Driving One of the Deadliest Cars in America?

The numbers are staggering.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 33,000 people in the United States lose their lives in vehicle accidents each year, making those incidents the leading cause of death from ages one to 54, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And while a number of unique factors go into each crash, including weather, speed, and drugs, and alcohol, there are some trends involving which vehicles are part of these events.

BestLife, quoting a recent study by ValuePenguin Insurance, analyzed crash data from 2013 to 2018 to show which vehicles were most likely to be involved in a fatal crash: