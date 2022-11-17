Awesome Video Of Skiing In Wyoming’s Backcountry Is Wicked

Wyoming winter doesn't officially begin until December 21st, but the snow is starting to pile up across the state. With snow comes all the fun winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and downhill skiing.

Found a video of YouTuber Dylan Daniels in Wyoming's backcountry, tackling some fresh, untouched snow. Watching the video made me hold my breath a couple times during some of the shots, but it's great footage.

Hitting up the backcountry to ski is quite common in Northwest Wyoming. If you're new to the activity you can take one of the many guided trips deep into the mountains.

Some of the areas that are popular are:

Dylan doesn't say where he is, other than the Wyoming backcountry. Just watching the video, all of the sights and shots are really cool to see. There's a good chance that the average Joe isn't ever going to have the chance to go back there.

The video proves that you have to have some major skiing skills and guts to attempt some of the runs that he was on. You get a sense of being on a roller coaster when the video switches to the helmet camera and zipping in and out of rocks.

Wish I had the nerve to be able to get out there and enjoy what Wyoming has to offer in the backcountry, if you do...more power to you.

I'll just sit back and watch the videos that guys like Dylan puts out.

Winter Adventure In Wyoming