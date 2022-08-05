See Inside a Sweet Cheyenne Home with Mountain Views & A Corral

If your bucket list includes a home with mountain views that also happens to have a corral and you'd like it to be in Cheyenne, Wyoming, I have found a place that checks all of those boxes and have the pics to prove it.

I saw a video of this home that was just shared on YouTube. It's 1461 Mountain View Loop in Cheyenne and it's kinda dreamy.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, here are 13,000 words.

See Inside Half-Million Dollar Cheyenne Home with its Own Corral

Here's a little of how this Cheyenne home is described on the Realtor.com listing:

Wow - this is Wyoming! Incredible 360 degree views of mountains, trees, Crow Creek and wildlife. This ranch style home is situated on almost 11 acres that adjoins State land. Inside you'll find lots of windows and towering ceilings with side lights. The home has main level laundry, two bedrooms on each level and a huge family room with a pellet fireplace in the walkout basement. Outside there are two loafing sheds with a storage/tack area, chicken coop and a round corral.

The asking price as of this writing is a cool $499,000 according to Realtor.com. When you consider this is a Wyoming home with mountain view and a corral, I'd bet it's worth every pretty penny.

