More Snow Expected in Southeast Wyoming Mountains

Another round of snow is expected to hit the mountains of southeast Wyoming late tonight through early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. tonight through 5 a.m. Saturday for the Sierra Madre and Snowy ranges.

weather.gov/cys weather.gov/cys loading...

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 119 PM MST Thu Jan 5 2023 WYZ112-114-061200- /O.NEW.KCYS.WW.Y.0002.230106T0600Z-230107T1200Z/ Sierra Madre Range-Snowy Range- Including the cities of Centennial and Albany 119 PM MST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range and Snowy Range. * WHEN...From 11 PM tonight to 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Falling snow and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Hikers and snowmobilers can easily become disoriented. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Get our free mobile app

Five to 10 inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 35 mph are expected.

The NWS says falling snow and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.