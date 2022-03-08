Cheyenne Could See 4-7 Inches of Snow, Mountains Up to 18 Inches

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

Much of southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle is expected to see four-plus inches of snow this afternoon through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

4 PM Tuesday 3/8 – Here are snowfall probabilities for greater than 4 and 8 inches of snowfall! The time period for heaviest snowfall still remains overnight Tuesday, however snowfall totals remain uncertain, but have overall trended lower than previous forecasts. For the latest forecast updates, visit weather.gov/CYS. If traveling, be sure to check road conditions by dialing 5-1-1 or visiting wyoroad.info (WY) and dot.nebraska.gov (NE)

The latest forecast is calling for 4 to 7 inches of snow in Cheyenne, 7 to 10 inches in Wheatland, and 10 to 18 inches in the Laramie, Sierra Madre, and Snowy ranges.

"The heaviest snow will likely be in the mountains and along and south of the North Platte River Valley," the NWS said.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of the area until 5 a.m. Thursday.

4 PM Tuesday 3/8 – Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle! The time period for heaviest snowfall still remains overnight Tuesday, however snowfall totals remain uncertain, but have overall trended lower than previous forecasts. For the latest forecast updates, visit weather.gov/CYS. If traveling, be sure to check road conditions by dialing 5-1-1 or visiting wyoroad.info (WY) and dot.nebraska.gov (NE)

Pictures From Wyoming Snowpocalypse 2021

After two days and 30-odd inches of sow, southeast Wyoming was left buried. An in the grand tradition of every generation since the invention of the camera, we took pictures of the snow.

The Blizzard of March 2021 covered up our driveways, fences, and in some cases porches. It trapped up in our homes and canceled our plans.

Here's a quick look around the Cheyenne area from Sunday (March 14) and Monday (March 15).

