Eight Dog Foods Recalled for Potential Health Risk

A number of different dog foods are being pulled from store shelves nationwide because they may be hazardous to your pet's health.

Red Bay, Alabama-based Sunshine Mills is issuing a voluntary recall of eight different products which may have elevated levels of Aflatoxin, which can be harmful to dogs if consumed in large quantities.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the following products were distributed in retail stores nationally:

TRIUMPH WILD SPIRIT CRAFT

DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE - 3.5 lbs.

Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021

073657 008736

DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE - 30 lbs.

Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021

073657 008750

DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE - 15 lbs.

Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TA1 11/Feb/2021

073657 380320

Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021

CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE - 14 lbs.

Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021

711535 509523

DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE - 15 lbs.

Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021

070155 113597

DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE - 30 lbs.

Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021

073657 380313

DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE - 5 lbs.

Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021

4099100129441

CHICKEN & RICE RECIPE - 40 lbs.

Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TA1 11/Feb/2021

070155 225221

According to the FDA, Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring by-product from the growth of Aspergillus flavus, a type of fungal disease that can lead to allergic reactions, lung infections, and infections in other organs

As of now, no illnesses have been reported in conjunction with this recall.

Retailers are pulling the products from their shelves, while consumers are being advised to discontinue use of these products and return the unused portions to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com.