Eight Dog Foods Recalled for Potential Health Risk
A number of different dog foods are being pulled from store shelves nationwide because they may be hazardous to your pet's health.
Red Bay, Alabama-based Sunshine Mills is issuing a voluntary recall of eight different products which may have elevated levels of Aflatoxin, which can be harmful to dogs if consumed in large quantities.
According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the following products were distributed in retail stores nationally:
- TRIUMPH WILD SPIRIT CRAFT
DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE - 3.5 lbs.
Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021
073657 008736
- TRIUMPH WILD SPIRIT CRAFT
DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE - 30 lbs.
Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
073657 008750
- EVOLVE CLASSIC SUPER PREMIUM
DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE - 15 lbs.
Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TA1 11/Feb/2021
073657 380320
Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
- WILD HARVEST PREMIUM
CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE - 14 lbs.
Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
711535 509523
- NURTURE FARMS NATURAL
DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE - 15 lbs.
Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
070155 113597
- EVOLVE CLASSIC SUPER PREMIUM
DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE - 30 lbs.
Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
073657 380313
- HEART TO TAIL PURE BEING NATURAL
DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE - 5 lbs.
Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021
4099100129441
- ELM PET FOODS NATURALS
CHICKEN & RICE RECIPE - 40 lbs.
Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TA1 11/Feb/2021
070155 225221
According to the FDA, Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring by-product from the growth of Aspergillus flavus, a type of fungal disease that can lead to allergic reactions, lung infections, and infections in other organs
As of now, no illnesses have been reported in conjunction with this recall.
Retailers are pulling the products from their shelves, while consumers are being advised to discontinue use of these products and return the unused portions to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com.
KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...