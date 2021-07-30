Eight Dog Foods Recalled for Potential Health Risk

manushot via Getty Stock/ThinkStock

A number of different dog foods are being pulled from store shelves nationwide because they may be hazardous to your pet's health.

Red Bay, Alabama-based Sunshine Mills is issuing a voluntary recall of eight different products which may have elevated levels of Aflatoxin, which can be harmful to dogs if consumed in large quantities.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the following products were distributed in retail stores nationally:

Get our free mobile app
  • TRIUMPH WILD SPIRIT CRAFT
    DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE - 3.5 lbs.
    Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
    Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021
    073657 008736
  • TRIUMPH WILD SPIRIT CRAFT
    DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE - 30 lbs.
    Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
    Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
    073657 008750
  • EVOLVE CLASSIC SUPER PREMIUM
    DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE - 15 lbs.
    Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
    Lot: TA1 11/Feb/2021
    073657 380320
    Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
    Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
  • WILD HARVEST PREMIUM
    CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE - 14 lbs.
    Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
    Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
    711535 509523
  • NURTURE FARMS NATURAL
    DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE - 15 lbs.
    Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
    Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
    070155 113597
  • EVOLVE CLASSIC SUPER PREMIUM
    DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE - 30 lbs.
    Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
    Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
    073657 380313
  • HEART TO TAIL PURE BEING NATURAL
    DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE - 5 lbs.
    Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
    Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021
    4099100129441
  • ELM PET FOODS NATURALS
    CHICKEN & RICE RECIPE - 40 lbs.
    Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
    Lot: TA1 11/Feb/2021
    070155 225221

According to the FDA, Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring by-product from the growth of Aspergillus flavus, a type of fungal disease that can lead to allergic reactions, lung infections, and infections in other organs

As of now, no illnesses have been reported in conjunction with this recall.

Retailers are pulling the products from their shelves, while consumers are being advised to discontinue use of these products and return the unused portions to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com.

 

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

 

Filed Under: Food Safety, Pets, recall
Categories: Articles, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top