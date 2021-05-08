Behind the numbers: Spring game edition

LARAMIE -- What did you want to see in Saturday's annual Brown and Gold spring game?

Let's cut to the chase -- it's the offense. The Cowboys' "re-engineered" offense under first-year coordinator, Tim Polasek, to be more specific.

How would the quarterbacks look? How about the guys who opted out last season? Would Wyoming really throw the ball around the yard and show some semblance of balance on offense?

A lot of those questions were answered Saturday inside War Memorial Stadium. Here are the numbers to back them up:

40 and 56

OK, so these numbers above don't necessarily scream balance, but I assure you it was the tale of two halves. In the first 24 minutes (Wyoming played 12-minute quarters) the Cowboys ran the ball 22 times combined with Sean Chambers (Brown) and Levi Williams (Gold) under center. Those two combined for 21 pass attempts. Jayden Clemons, Gavin Beerup and Hank Gibbs took control of both offenses in the second half.

265

That's how many yards Chambers (145) and Williams (120) combined for Saturday through the air in the first half. To put that number in perspective a bit, Williams, in five starts last fall, eclipsed that number in a full game just once. That was a 321-yard performance in Fort Collins.

3

Those two quarterbacks threw this many touchdowns in the first half. Chambers threw two of them, connecting with Xazavian Valladay on a 40-yard toss and Joshua Cobbs on a 7-yard pass. Williams hit Big Horn product, Will Pelissier, with a 34-yard scoring strike on a 4th-and-5.

84

That's how many yards Wyoming running back Titus Swen rushed for Saturday afternoon. One of those came on a 55-yard jaunt to the end zone in the fourth quarter. The sophomore from Fort Worth, Texas, also caught a screen pass from Chambers and took it 71 yards down the sideline before being caught by his roommate, Caleb Roberson.

13

That's how many different guys caught balls Saturday. Pelissier led the way with four catches for 70 yards. He also caught a touchdown. Speaking of which ...

4

That's how many different pass catchers hauled in a touchdown in this one. Valladay, Pelissier, Cobbs and Wyatt Wieland all got the their teams on the board. Clemons threw a 19-yard strike to Wieland, who laid out in the end zone to bring it in.

305

That's the number of rushing yards amassed by 14 ball carriers for the Cowboys. Swen led the way with 84, followed by 56 from Clemons and 44 from Joseph Braasch. Jeremy Hollingsworth added 35 and Trey Smith chipped in with 32.

3

That's how many turnovers were committed Saturday. Chambers and Williams both threw an interception late in regulation. Wyoming punter Ralph Fawaz couldn't handle a high snap late in the third and Zaire Jackson, the lone member of the 2021 recruiting class who is already on campus, took full advantage and walked into the end zone from a yard out. Jackson also picked off Williams. Cameron Stone jumped in front of a Chambers' heave. The Brown squad scored 13 points off turnovers.

6

That's how many tackles Charles Hicks and Easton Gibbs registered Saturday. These two have been in a heated battle for the outside linebacker job. They played about even in this one.

4

That's the number of sacks the Cowboys' defense racked up. The Brown squad picked up three of those. Claude Cole, Oluwaseyi Omotosho and Jack Boyer earned a sack. For the Gold team, Cole Godbout earned one. Godbout and Omotosho also both added two tackles for loss each.

2

Wyoming was a perfect 2-for-2 on field goals Saturday. All-American John Hoyland hit one from 37 and Buffalo's Luke Glassock matched him. Hoyland did miss a point-after attempt.

4

That's how many penalties were accepted in this one. The Gold squad got hit with three of those for 38 yards, including a 15-yard facemask call on Cole. Brown was flagged once for five yards.