Three Wyoming Cowboys earn All-Conference honors
LAS VEGAS, Nev., -- The Mountain West Conference announced its 2021 Preseason All-Conference football team on Thursday in conjunction with 2021 Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas, Nev. Three University of Wyoming juniors were named to the team. Running back Xazavian Valladay, center Keegan Cryder and linebacker Chad Muma were all named to the Preseason All-Mountain West team in voting by conference media members.
Wyoming was one of five Mountain West schools with three or more individuals on the 2021 Preseason All-Conference team. Wyoming and San Diego State each had three individuals named to the team.
Nevada, Boise State and San Jose State each had four players on the team.
Valladay has been selected as a First Team All-Mountain West honoree at the conclusion of the past two seasons in voting by conference head coaches and media. He also led the Mountain West in rushing in both 2019 and 2020 and ranked No. 17 in the nation in 2020 (110.0 rushing yards per game) and 18th in 2019 (105.4 rushing yards per game).
Cryder was a First Team All-Mountain West selection in 2020 after earning Second Team All-Mountain West honors as a sophomore in 2019. He helped Wyoming rank No. 14 in the nation in rushing offense in 2020 and No. 23 in 2019.
Muma earned First Team All-Conference honors in 2020. It was the first All-Mountain West honor of his career. He led the Mountain West in tackles in 2020 and ranked No. 3 in the nation, averaging 11.8 tackles per game, while leading a Cowboy defense that ranked No. 16 in total defense, No. 21 in rushing defense and No. 24 in scoring defense.
Of the 25 individuals selected to this year's Preseason All-MW team, 17 were seniors and eight were juniors.
2021 MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Offense
QB Carson Strong Jr. Nevada
WR Romeo Doubs Sr. Nevada
WR Khalil Shakir Sr. Boise State
RB Xazavian Valladay Jr. Wyoming
RB Ronnie Rivers Sr. Fresno State
OL Keegan Cryder Jr. Wyoming
OL John Ojukwu Sr. Boise State
OL Jack Snyder Sr. San José State
OL Zachary Thomas Sr. San Diego State
OL Jake Stetz Sr. Boise State
TE Cole Turner Sr. Nevada
Defense
DL Cade Hall Sr. San José State
DL Cameron Thomas Jr. San Diego State
DL Scott Patchan Sr. Colorado State
DL Viliami Fehoko Jr. San José State
LB Chad Muma Jr. Wyoming
LB Caden McDonald Sr. San Diego State
LB Darius Muasau So. Hawai‘i
DB Kekaula Kaniho Sr. Boise State
DB Jerrick Reed II Sr. New Mexico
DB Cortez Davis Sr. Hawai‘i
DB Tre Jenkins Jr. San José State
Specialists
P Ryan Stonehouse Sr. Colorado State
PK Brandon Talton Jr. Nevada
PR Calvin Turner Sr. Hawai‘i
KR Savon Scarver Sr. Utah State
Offensive Player of the Year: Carson Strong, Jr., QB, Nevada
Defensive Player of the Year: Cade Hall, Sr., DL, San José State
Special Teams Player of the Year: Savon Scarver, Sr., KR, Utah State
* University of Wyoming press release