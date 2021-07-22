Three Wyoming Cowboys earn All-Conference honors

LAS VEGAS, Nev., -- The Mountain West Conference announced its 2021 Preseason All-Conference football team on Thursday in conjunction with 2021 Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas, Nev. Three University of Wyoming juniors were named to the team. Running back Xazavian Valladay, center Keegan Cryder and linebacker Chad Muma were all named to the Preseason All-Mountain West team in voting by conference media members.

Wyoming was one of five Mountain West schools with three or more individuals on the 2021 Preseason All-Conference team. Wyoming and San Diego State each had three individuals named to the team.

Nevada, Boise State and San Jose State each had four players on the team.

Valladay has been selected as a First Team All-Mountain West honoree at the conclusion of the past two seasons in voting by conference head coaches and media. He also led the Mountain West in rushing in both 2019 and 2020 and ranked No. 17 in the nation in 2020 (110.0 rushing yards per game) and 18th in 2019 (105.4 rushing yards per game).

Cryder was a First Team All-Mountain West selection in 2020 after earning Second Team All-Mountain West honors as a sophomore in 2019. He helped Wyoming rank No. 14 in the nation in rushing offense in 2020 and No. 23 in 2019.

Muma earned First Team All-Conference honors in 2020. It was the first All-Mountain West honor of his career. He led the Mountain West in tackles in 2020 and ranked No. 3 in the nation, averaging 11.8 tackles per game, while leading a Cowboy defense that ranked No. 16 in total defense, No. 21 in rushing defense and No. 24 in scoring defense.

Of the 25 individuals selected to this year's Preseason All-MW team, 17 were seniors and eight were juniors.

2021 MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL

PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Offense

QB Carson Strong Jr. Nevada

WR Romeo Doubs Sr. Nevada

WR Khalil Shakir Sr. Boise State

RB Xazavian Valladay Jr. Wyoming

RB Ronnie Rivers Sr. Fresno State

OL Keegan Cryder Jr. Wyoming

OL John Ojukwu Sr. Boise State

OL Jack Snyder Sr. San José State

OL Zachary Thomas Sr. San Diego State

OL Jake Stetz Sr. Boise State

TE Cole Turner Sr. Nevada

Defense

DL Cade Hall Sr. San José State

DL Cameron Thomas Jr. San Diego State

DL Scott Patchan Sr. Colorado State

DL Viliami Fehoko Jr. San José State

LB Chad Muma Jr. Wyoming

LB Caden McDonald Sr. San Diego State

LB Darius Muasau So. Hawai‘i

DB Kekaula Kaniho Sr. Boise State

DB Jerrick Reed II Sr. New Mexico

DB Cortez Davis Sr. Hawai‘i

DB Tre Jenkins Jr. San José State

Specialists

P Ryan Stonehouse Sr. Colorado State

PK Brandon Talton Jr. Nevada

PR Calvin Turner Sr. Hawai‘i

KR Savon Scarver Sr. Utah State

Offensive Player of the Year: Carson Strong, Jr., QB, Nevada

Defensive Player of the Year: Cade Hall, Sr., DL, San José State

Special Teams Player of the Year: Savon Scarver, Sr., KR, Utah State

* University of Wyoming press release