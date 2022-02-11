Bill Renaming Highway For Donald Trump Proposed In Wyoming

A bill that would rename Wyoming Highway 258 for former President Trump is being proposed in the Wyoming Legislature.

You can read House Bill 99 here. Wyoming Highway 258 is a relatively short stretch of road, running a little over 10 miles around part of the city of Casper to the south.

The bill would formally rename the road the "President Donald J. Trump Highway."

The bill is being sponsored by Rep. Chuck Gray [R-Natrona County] and co-sponsored by Representative(s) Bear, Hallinan, Haroldson, Jennings, Neiman, Styvar, Winter, and Senator(s) McKeown. A fiscal note attached to the bill says it would cost about $2,800 for new signage and other costs.

The legislature is slated to meet starting on Monday in Cheyenne for a 20-day budget session.

All non-budget bills will need a 2/3 majority vote for introduction.