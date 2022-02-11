Scotty McCreery is paying homage to one of country music's all-time greatest artists in his new video for "Damn Strait." Will he top the week's most popular videos? We'll see.

McCreery's cool new clip in tribute to George Strait is facing off against some of the most significant competition we've seen so far in the new year. Chris Janson and Dustin Lynch both have new videos out, as well as Caroline Jones, Adam Shoenfeld, Amanda Kate, Sarah Darling, the Cactus Blossoms and Maggie Baugh.

The Top 10 has shifted this week, with Home Free at No. 1 with their new cover of Lonestar's "Amazed." Jess Kellie Adams, Danielle Bradbery, George Strait and Restless Road round out the Top 5, while the Cadillac Three and Muscadine Bloodline both enter the Top 10 this week.

Which artists do you want to see at the top of the countdown next time around? Voting has been unusually competitive since the turn of the year, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back next Friday to see who rules the countdown this week.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.