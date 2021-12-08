Blake Shelton may not be competing for a slot in the Top 5 on The Voice, but he did take the stage during Tuesday (Dec. 7) night’s telecast to perform his newest single.

The country crooner, and the longest-running coach on the program, brought the energy up a notch with a live rendition of his anthemic new single, “Come Back as a Country Boy.”

For the performance, Shelton was joined by his backup band and surrounded by billows of smoke. Lighting bolts also appeared on various screens, and a round of pyrotechnics shot up while he strummed on his guitar and shared his country pride through the song's lyrics.

“Yeah, when I die, I wanna come back as a country boy / No, there ain't no better life if you ask me / If my neck don't come out red, then Lord, just keep me dead / 'Cause a country boy's all that I know how to be,” Shelton sang throughout the chorus of the tune.

Shelton wasn’t the only coach to sing as part of the semifinals results show. Coach John Legend also flaunted his vocals on his new holiday song, "You Deserve it All." Carly Pearce also made her debut on the show. She took the stage to sing her emotional hit, “29,” ultimately turning the evening into a star-studded affair.

“Come Back as a Country Boy” was co-written by Jordan Schmidt, Josh Thompson, and Hardy and released in October of 2021. The tune, which follows the success of Shelton's Top 10 hit "Minimum Wage," belongs on the deluxe version of his Body Language album.