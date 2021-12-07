Cheyenne High School Increases Police Presence After Threat

Cheyenne Police Department

Extra law enforcement will be present at East High School the rest of the week after a social media post of a threatening nature was reported Tuesday.

Laramie County School District 1 Assistant Superintendent Jim Fraley says officers conducted a sweep of the school and the adjacent parking lot and determined the threat to be "unsubstantiated."

"Investigating officers determined it was generic in nature and not tied specifically to Cheyenne East High," Fraley said in a news release.

Get our free mobile app

"We appreciate the students who reported this incident," Fraley added. "Students play an essential role in reporting information to authorities."

Fraley says social media threats or concerning statements should be reported to the School Resource Officer or submitted through Safe2Tell Wyoming.

"Remember, spreading misinformation and rumors only makes it more challenging to assess viable threats," he said. "The Cheyenne Police Department encourages people to avoid unnecessary alarms and to not participate in spreading unverified rumors."

 

FLASHBACK: Found on Youtube - Cheyenne East High 1987 Video Yearbook

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean

With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.
Filed Under: Cheyenne, Cheyenne Police Department, East High School, education, increased police presence, Laramie County School District 1, Laramie County Sheriff's office, LCSD1, Safe2Tell Wyoming, social media threat, Wyoming Highway Patrol
Categories: News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top