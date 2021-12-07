Cheyenne High School Increases Police Presence After Threat

Extra law enforcement will be present at East High School the rest of the week after a social media post of a threatening nature was reported Tuesday.

Laramie County School District 1 Assistant Superintendent Jim Fraley says officers conducted a sweep of the school and the adjacent parking lot and determined the threat to be "unsubstantiated."

"Investigating officers determined it was generic in nature and not tied specifically to Cheyenne East High," Fraley said in a news release.

"We appreciate the students who reported this incident," Fraley added. "Students play an essential role in reporting information to authorities."

Fraley says social media threats or concerning statements should be reported to the School Resource Officer or submitted through Safe2Tell Wyoming.

"Remember, spreading misinformation and rumors only makes it more challenging to assess viable threats," he said. "The Cheyenne Police Department encourages people to avoid unnecessary alarms and to not participate in spreading unverified rumors."

