NWS Cheyenne: High Winds Continue, Cold Returns to End the Week

Temperatures in southeast Wyoming are expected to warm back into the 40s and 50s by Wednesday but the area will see little relief from the wind, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

Wind gusts around 60 to 70 mph are expected to blast portions of Interstate 80 and Interstate 25 today through early Thursday.

weather.gov/cys

1030AM 12/7/2021 – The wind continues! After a brief lull in the winds, a High Wind Warning will continue for the North Snowy Range Foothills, including the cities of Arlington and Elk Mountain from Noon today till 2am Thursday with gusts up to 70 mph possible. Additional High Wind Warnings have been issued for the Central and South Laramie Range, including the South Laramie Range Foothills, and for Southwest Platte County with 60 mph gusts possible. For road conditions, visit wyoroad.info on the web or dial 511. For all forecast updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter at NWSCheyenne or on the web at weather.gov/CYS.

The NWS says the strong winds will usher in colder weather by the week's end.

weather.gov/cys

5 AM December 7th – Here's a quick look at the forecast for Today and Wednesday! Temperatures will begin to climb after the pretty chilly day on Monday. However, breezy conditions are expected both Tuesday and Wednesday. This brief warmup won't last long as colder weather will return for the end of the week. For the latest forecast updates, check weather.gov/cys

