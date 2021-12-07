Wyoming’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by 44, Majority Unvaccinated

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 44 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,472.

The newly confirmed deaths involved the following individuals:

An older adult Albany County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Big Horn County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Big Horn County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Campbell County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Campbell County woman died last month. She had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Carbon County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Converse County man died last month. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Converse County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Converse County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another adult Fremont County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Fremont County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Goshen County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Goshen County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Hot Springs County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Laramie County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Laramie County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Lincoln County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County man died last month. He had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another adult Natrona County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another adult Natrona County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another adult Natrona County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Natrona County man died last month. He had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Natrona County man died last month. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Platte County man died last month. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Platte County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Platte County man died last month. He had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Platte County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Sheridan County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

health.wyo.gov

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Dashboard, there have been 570 unvaccinated deaths and 118 vaccinated deaths since Jan. 1, 2021.

As of Monday, 42.1% of Wyoming's population -- 29.4% of adolescents (12-17), 51.3% of adults (18+), and 72.8% of seniors (65+) -- had been fully vaccinated.

