Wyoming’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by 44, Majority Unvaccinated
The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 44 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,472.
The newly confirmed deaths involved the following individuals:
- An older adult Albany County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An older adult Big Horn County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An adult Big Horn County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An older adult Campbell County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- Another older adult Campbell County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An adult Campbell County woman died last month. She had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An adult Carbon County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An adult Converse County man died last month. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An older adult Converse County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- Another older adult Converse County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An adult Fremont County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- Another adult Fremont County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An older adult Fremont County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An older adult Fremont County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- Another older adult Fremont County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An older adult Goshen County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- Another older adult Goshen County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An adult Hot Springs County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An older adult Laramie County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- Another older adult Laramie County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- Another older adult Laramie County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An adult Laramie County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An older adult Lincoln County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An adult Natrona County man died last month. He had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- Another adult Natrona County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- Another adult Natrona County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- Another adult Natrona County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An older adult Natrona County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- Another older adult Natrona County man died last month. He had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- Another adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An older adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- Another older adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- Another older adult Natrona County man died last month. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An older adult Park County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An older adult Park County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An older adult Platte County man died last month. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- Another older adult Platte County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- Another older adult Platte County man died last month. He had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An older adult Platte County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An older adult Sheridan County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- Another older adult Sheridan County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An adult Sweetwater County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
- An adult Sweetwater County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Dashboard, there have been 570 unvaccinated deaths and 118 vaccinated deaths since Jan. 1, 2021.
As of Monday, 42.1% of Wyoming's population -- 29.4% of adolescents (12-17), 51.3% of adults (18+), and 72.8% of seniors (65+) -- had been fully vaccinated.
