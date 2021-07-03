So This Is Love: Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani’s Best Duets

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have a song together for every season. The pop-country couple have recorded several duets and allowed many more songs to be inspired by one another. Here are their best, ranked.

"Happy Anywhere" is the couple's most recent duet, released on July 24, 2020. It gave the couple their second straight No. 1 hit at country radio.

"You're always my destination / You’re the only thing that I’m chained to / I could be happy anywhere / I could be happy anywhere with you," the couple sing during this Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Matt Jenkins co-write.

5 Burning Questions About "Happy Anywhere"

In May 2016, Shelton revealed his first duet with his girlfriend of less than one year. Unlike the rest of the songs that make this list, "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" stings a little before getting to the sweet. Find two lovers jilted by an ex coming together to share a few intimate moments. There are many insecurities expressed throughout this song from If I'm Honest, and those came from each star's real-life breakups from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, respectively. They are the only two writers on a song that was never released to radio, but performed live on occasion.

"Nobody But You" has been one of the most commercially successful of all of Shelton and Stefani's collaborations, but a more original song sits at No. 1 on our list of their best duets. This 2019 release is an undying love song that finds the couple splitting time as lead vocalists. Several music videos and live performances during the coronavirus pandemic made the song one that couldn't be ignored.

The timeless nature of "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" makes it our favorite of Shelton and Stefani's duets. It's a pop-country bop with tremendous crossover appeal and a message that won't grow old. At its core, this song from Stefani's You Make It Feel Like Christmas album is a love song, and a well-written one, at that. Busbee and Justin Tranter join the two singers as co-writers on the song with the late producer giving the arrangement the proper life. This duet is a gem.