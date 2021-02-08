Jimmie Allen Encourages Forgiveness Days After Morgan Wallen Video Surfaces

Jimmie Allen engaged his fans in conversation on social media after suggesting forgiveness for those who offend you. His tweets and dialogue came days after fellow country star Morgan Wallen was caught using the N-word on camera — an incident that brought swift action from the country music community.

While his initial tweets were to promote forgiveness, Allen added later that accountability is important, too, and both are possible. The "Best Shot" singer had been immediately quiet after video of Wallen dropping a racist slur came out last Tuesday (Feb. 2), but he explains that it takes time for him to process his thoughts.

Allen's message adds to a growing discourse about how quickly the country music community should forgive Wallen, and if forgiveness means allowing him back into the fold as a mainstream artist with radio hits and appearances.

"Forgiveness is more powerful than abandonment," Allen says. "Our job as humans is to help each other be the best version of themselves." The rest of his tweets are below, listed chronologically:

The number of artists who've weighed in on the incident is relatively small once you remove those who offered little more than a folded hands emoji or a platitude about love. Even these small responses have been met with emotion.

Several artists and songwriters lined up under an Instagram post made by an artist development company CEO on Friday, many supporting the message with heart emojis or similar. As the weekend trotted along, more dissent from accounts with blue checkmarks appeared. Rakiyah Marshall's message defended Wallen.

Singer, songwriter and Apple Radio host Kelleigh Bannen shared a personal response to the incident that ties forgiveness with accountability. Her perspective is that of a sister who lost two brothers to addiction (Marshall insinuates Wallen has a problem with alcohol). "One of the most dangerous things you can do for an addict is try to save them from painful consequences," Bannen shares.

"There is not one doubt in my mind that had my brothers ... faced hard consequences they might have had a greater chance at life and freedom," she says. "We enabled. My whole family. And enabling is often a death sentence for the sick."

Wallen hasn't commented outside of his initial apology. His songs have been removed from radio and streaming playlists and his booking agent has dropped him. He also is currently suspended by his record label, Big Loud Records.