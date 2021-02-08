Russell Dickerson’s ‘Home Sweet’ Video Is a Photo Album Come to Life

Russell Dickerson's "Home Sweet" video doubles as a family memory book come to life.

Released on Feb. 3, the video marked the eight-year anniversary of the day Dickerson proposed to his now-wife Kailey. That's where the video begins, too, showing Dickerson serenading Kailey with an acoustic song professing his love before getting down on one knee with a ring in hand, Kailey tearfully replying "yes" to the life-changing proposal.

The video is filled with clips of the couple throughout the years, from their wedding day to holding the "sold" sign in front of their newly-purchased home to the couple lovingly cradling their five-month-old son, Remington.

"Home sweet / You and me / Ain't got much / But we got all we need / Wherever the wind blows / Wherever this life goes / Baby, all I know / Ain't nothin' like, nothin' like / Home sweet," Dickerson sings while watching the memories on a projector screen in an empty living room.

"'Home Sweet' is in my top five best songs I've ever been a part of writing. The stories portrayed and the emotions felt are all real life experiences all wrapped up in this all-out anthem!" the country singer says in a press release.

"Home Sweet" is the second single off his sophomore album Southern Symphony, following his four consecutive No. 1 hits "Yours," "Blue Tacoma," "Every Little Thing" and "Love You Like I Used To."

Russell and Kailey met as students at Belmont University and married in May 2013. They welcomed Remington in September 2020. Kailey directed the music videos for "Yours," "Every Little Thing" and "Love You Like I Used To."