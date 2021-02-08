Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence Coming to Casper April 8th

Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence with special guest Laney Wilson are coming to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Justin Moore has built a loyal fanbase over the past decade with his traditional Country sound and captivating live shows. Those fans helped boost his fifth studio album, 'LATE NIGHTS AND LONGNECKS', to the top of the charts upon its release in July. The lead track from the Arkansas native’s LP, “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” peaked at No.1 and marked Moore’s eighth chart-topping single on both Mediabase and Billboard charts.

Where: Ford Wyoming Center (Casper Events Center)

When: Thursday, April 8, 2021 - Time TBA

Cost: Starting at $39.95 (plus applicable fees)

One of country music’s truest traditionalists, Tracy Lawrence has sold more than 13 million albums and has charted 18 No. 1 songs. He has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations, as well as a GRAMMY nomination. Recently, Lawrence released his latest album, ‘Made In America.’ The album is a milestone for Lawrence – penning 8 of the 12 tracks featured.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, February 12th at 10:00 A.M. and available at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center, all SinclairTix outlets locations, online at SinclairTix.com, or by phone at 800-442-2256.