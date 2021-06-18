Since 2001, Blake Shelton has worked hard to make a name for himself, both in country music and in the musical world as a whole. Between his long consecutive No. 1 singles and spot as a judge on The Voice -- and the tabloids' fascination with his personal life -- Shelton is easily one of the most recognizable artists out there.

After signing with Giant Records in 2001, Shelton quickly earned his first No. 1 hit, with his very first single, "Austin." Despite a move to Warner Bros. after Giant closed down, the Ada, Okla., native's next two singles landed in the Top 20, while his fourth single, 2002's "The Baby," became his second No. 1 song.

Indeed, success came early, and continues to come often, for Shelton: All but three of his singles have made it into the Top 20 on the country charts, and all of his studio albums have earned Top 10 spots on the country charts, with all but one working their way into the Top 3. He was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2010.

Although Shelton has lived a very successful life in terms of his career, he has dealt with some personal struggles -- especially when it comes to his love life. In 2006, he divorced his first wife, Kaynette, after three years of marriage. He wed Miranda Lambert in 2011, but they divorced in 2015. Shelton is currently dating pop singer Gwen Stefani.

Flip through the photo gallery below for a quick look at how Shelton has changed throughout his years in the spotlight:

WATCH: How Well Do You Know Blake Shelton?