Have The Best ‘Wyoming Summer’ With A ‘State-cation’

Are you ready to usher in a 'Wyoming Summer' and plan to spend the summer enjoying the great state of Wyoming? Are you planning a vacation? How about a 'State-cation'?

We all know that summertime brings tons of people on their family vacation to the state and I've heard the word "Touron" used quite often. Being new to the state I feel the term "Touron" is equal to Jeff Foxworthy's "You might be a redneck" or Bill Engvall's "Here's your sign" comedy bits. As a resident of Wyoming, how do you have a Wyoming summer without becoming a "resident Touron"? We've come up with some great ideas for you and your group of family and friends.

Going to Summer Festivals, Fairs and Town Celebrations is great way to experience the state and stay away from the bigger tourist spots. This allows you to check out towns/counties/locations in the State of Wyoming you've never been to and support the state economy. Festivalnet.com has a list of hundreds of festivals all over the state.

Wyoming is blessed with MANY food options, why not eat your way around the state? The Food Network put together quite the list of rare Wyoming food options and ideas. From 'Western Cookouts' in Pinedale, 'Soda Bread' in Laramie, 'Wyomatoes' in Teton Village and 'Fry Bread' in Lander. The food options are fantastic!

Mmmmmmaybe a Beer Tour? The Cowboy state is FULL of breweries that are putting out some of the best locally brewed beer in the entire country! You can travel the state from North to South or East to West and find great brewski's! if you don't believe me, check out the Wyoming Beer Trail's list of great spots for local beer all over the state.

The best part of travelling around Wyoming is there is camping available in most areas that would help keep the cost of lodging down. Depending on your camping skill level there are camping sites available with all the amenities or if you're into roughing it, there are sites available for that too. Recreation.gov has a great list of campgrounds throughout the state

The options of a 'State-cation' are aplenty! Discover new places, food, beer and some of the best camping in the WORLD, right here in our own backyard!!