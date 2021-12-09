When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were in the midst of wedding prep, the singer admitted that he was leaving most of the details up to his bride, explaining that if he were in charge, the wedding would be "pretty classless."

Now, in a conversation on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Shelton says that those comments led to some speculation that he was a "lazy" husband — and he's okay with that description.

"And then some writer wrote, 'Oh, look, he's already a lazy, deadbeat husband.' But the truth is, I am," he jokes. "What do I know about that stuff? Of course it was her and her vision."

Even though he wasn't calling the shots when it came to planning the ceremony, that doesn't mean Shelton didn't enjoy what Stefani came up with — on the contrary, he says, the event was one of his favorites that he's ever been a part of. "All I had to do was drink and kiss Gwen Stefani. I mean, my god. The greatest gig I've ever had," he adds.

Shelton knows that his wife's talents for planning will once again be on display at the holidays. She's a great gifter who always goes out of her way to make him feel special, he says, even though he always tells her not to get him any presents. This year, he's prepared: He's going to reciprocate with lots of gifts.

"Literally today I got on the phone with the internet company because they thought there was credit card fraud because I kept going back to this website buying her more stuff," he recounts dryly. "I'm getting her a bunch of stuff. I don't know that she's going to like any of it, but it's going to look good in the wrapping paper, you know?"

Gifts aside, Shelton and Stefani have already begun establishing new holiday traditions together as a family, though this Christmas will be their first as a married couple. Earlier in the holiday season, the pair shared one of their quirkiest traditions: They pick an elaborate recipe they've never made before, like Beef Wellington, and try their hands at it together.

10 Blake Shelton Facts You Probably Didn't Know In this list of 10 things you didn't know about Blake Shelton, you'll learn what the singer thought of his '90s mullet, what his pet peeves are, what songs he sang when he entered pageants as a kid (yes, really!) and more.