Wyoming Driver Killed in Rollover Crash South of Buffalo

A 34-year-old Wyoming man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash south of Buffalo.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Nov. 27 near milepost 5.9 on Trabing Road.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Lonnie Brakebill was driving northwest when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled it one and one-quarter times.

Brakebill, who was not wearing his seat belt, died of head injuries. His passenger was uninjured.

The patrol says it was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.