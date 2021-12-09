1-2 Feet of Snow Expected in Southeast Wyoming Mountains

One to two feet of snow could fall in the Sierra Madre and Snowy ranges this morning through Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

Up to a foot of snow is also expected along the Pine Ridge area from Lusk to Chadron.

6:15 AM December 9th – Here is a quick look at the timing of snowfall later today into Friday across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Highest snowfall totals look to be along the Pine Ridge area from Lusk to Chadron where 6 to 12 inches is expected Additionally, 1 to 2 feet of snow accumulation is expected in the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges.

The NWS says travel could be very difficult to impossible because of blowing snow.

Be sure to dial 511 or check wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov for road information prior to traveling.

