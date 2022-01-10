‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Trailer: The Hit Show Heads to Theaters

After a dozen seasons and well over 200 episodes, Bob’s Burgers is finally getting its very own movie. The creatively titled The Bob’s Burgers Movie features all the voices you know from the show, including Kristen Schaal as Louise, H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, and Larry Murphy as Teddy, plus Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain.

The first trailer for the film is here and at least at the start it cleverly mimics a stereotypical fast food ad. But then the juicy beef patty transforms into that unmistakable Bob’s Burgers animation, and the adventure begins. Watch it below:

The Bob’s Burgers Movie was first announced in the fall of 2017 and was originally scheduled for release in the summer of 2020. Covid got it delayed to April of 2021, and then last fall, Disney (which now owns 20th Century Studios) pushed the film again to May 2021. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is currently scheduled to open in theaters on May 27.

