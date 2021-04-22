The Expedition League is looking to show Laramie and its baseball fans exactly why their brand of baseball would be such a hit in the Gem City and they are certainly going to great lengths to do so with their new event coming to Bond's Brewery in Laramie.

An expansion team has been looking to come to Laramie for the past couple years now in from the Expedition League. Initial plans were for the league to settle an expansion team there for the 2020 season, but we all know that couldn't happen due to everything that happened in 2020.

Now, League President Steve Wagner is coming to Laramie at an event at Bond's Brewery on Friday, April 30th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to show his vision of Expedition League baseball being a hit in Laramie. A press release labeled the event as a 'Team Ownership Opportunity', and also mentions 'huge renovation plans for Cowboy Field', as well as party decks at the venue, along with an all you can eat V.I.P fan area. The event also promises to have some free swag and a 'Name the Team Contest'.

The Expedition League has its teams located throughout the Great Plains and Rocky Mountain Regions as an elite summer collegiate wooden bat league. Their aim to provide affordable family entertainment while optimizing the players' potential and development as they aim to advance their careers to the professional level.

If talking baseball in Laramie while having some brews is your thing (and isn't it everyone's), check out their free event at Bond's Brewing next Friday evening, April 30th from 5 to 7.