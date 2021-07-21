Brandi Carlile's seventh studio album is due out on Oct. 1. The singer-songwriter announced the new project, In These Silent Days, on Wednesday (July 21).

Carlile's next record takes its title from its first track, and the first song released from it, "Right on Time." The 10-song album also features a song called "Broken Horses," also the title of Carlile's recently released memoir.

Via a press release, Carlile describes In These Silent Days as "what drama mixed with joy sounds like. It's resistance and gratitude, righteous anger and radial forgiveness." The album came about "during a time of deep and personal reckoning," and offers "plenty [of] reflection," but also "a celebration."

"Never before have the twins [Phil and Tim Hanseroth, Carlile's collaborators and bandmates] and I written an album during a time of such uncertainty and quiet solitude," Carlile adds, noting that they wrote in the barn on her Washington State property. (The Hanseroths live on neighboring properties, and they and their families quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic.) They recorded with producers Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings at RCA Studio A in Nashville.

"I never imagined that I’d feel so exposed and weird as an artist without the armor of a costume, the thrill of an applause and the platform of the sacred stage," Carlile continues. "Despite all this, the songs flowed through — pure and unperformed, loud and proud, joyful and mournful."

Full details on In These Silent Days are below. The album is available to pre-order and pre-save now.

Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days Tracklist:

1. "Right on Time

2. "You and Me on the Rock" (feat. backing vocals from Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius)

3. "This Time Tomorrow"

4. "Broken Horses"

5. "Letter to the Past"

6. "Mama Werewolf"

7. "When You’re Wrong"

8. "Stay Gentle"

9. "Sinners, Saints and Fools"

10. "Throwing Good After Bad"

