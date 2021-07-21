Wyoming Girls Team Moves Up to 2nd Place at NHSFR

The National High School Finals Rodeo is moving along in Lincoln, Nebraska and the Wyoming girls team is currently in 2nd place. Yoder's Haiden Thompson is first in the goat tying with a time of 7.36. Tavy Leno of Sheridan is running 8th in that event with a time of 8.01 Ashlyn Goven of Rozet is still running first in the barrel racing at 17.494 and she also is in 4th place in the pole bending with a clocking of 20.377. Worland's Maddie Fantaskey is in 4th place in the reined cow horse event with 291.5 and 30th in the cutting with a score of 140. Also in the cutting event, Emme Norsworthy of Thermopolis and Baleight Lane of Huntley is in 55th with a score of 132. Mercati Martin of Evanston, who competes for Utah is 9th in the breakaway roping with a time of 2.55. The Wyoming girls team has wracked up 905 points with Texas in 1st place with 1375.

On the boy's side, Casper team ropers Teagan Bentley and Mason Trollinger are running in 8th place with a time of 7.21. Kall Mayfield of Midwest is in 28th in the steer wrestling with a time of 7.25. Will Albrecht of Sheridan had a time of 11.53 in tie-down roping and that put him in 18th place. Stratton Kohr of Gillette is 19th in that event at 11.69. The Wyoming boys team is in 8th place with 640 points. The National Finals continue today and tonight at the Lancaster County Fairgrounds in Lincoln

