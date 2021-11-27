Maybe it's a practice that will never be perfected.

Growing up isn't easy. One minute you're chasing after girls and fumbling over your words trying to impress them. The next minute, you're married to one of those girls and even have a little one of your own. And yet, you're still fumbling over your words.

At least that seems to be the case in Brantley Gilbert's "How to Talk to Girls."

Gilbert begins by taking us on a trip down memory lane in his new single, which just dropped on Nov. 19. He describes how using pickup lines and asking a girl to prom was a learned skill, and one he was quite good at. However, when he dropped to one knee to propose to his now-wife Amber, all of that practice went out the window.

"'Cause I got this ring and I'm on one knee / And now I'm drawin' a blank," he sings.

The words were nowhere to be found due to the gravity of the moment.

Later on, he paints a picture of the day he found out he would be the father of a beautiful little girl, Braylen Hendrix. The "Bottoms Up" singer was already a father to his son Barrett, but things would be different with a girl. Barrett, 4, was born Nov. 11, 2017, while Braylen, 2, arrived on Sept. 9, 2019.

Gilbert even ponders the future, wondering how he will talk to her about God, dreams, and boys.

"And oh my God, what about boys? The bad ones / Will she find out her mama has one?" he wonders.

Although he is a self-proclaimed "bad boy", there's no doubt Gilbert's been reformed. And we are confident that when these conversations come up, he'll handle them like a true pro. After all, if you're questioning how to have these talks, chances are you're already preparing for them.

You're sure to hear "How to Talk to Girls" at one of Gilbert's upcoming shows. He has several to close out 2021 and has already scheduled a few for next year.

Here's a list of upcoming shows:

2021

Dec. 2 - Ontario, Canada @ Toyota Arena

Dec. 3 - Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Dec. 4 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Boots on the Boulevard Series

Dec. 9 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Dec. 10 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Dec. 11 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Dec. 16 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Dec. 17 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Dec. 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ America Fest 2021

2022

May 6 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

May 7 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

June 17 - North Lawrence, Ohio @ The Country Fest 2022