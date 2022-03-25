Georgia natives and frequent collaborators Brantley Gilbert and Jason Aldean come together on their first-ever duet, "Rolex on a Redneck."

In the gritty tune, Gilbert and Aldean detail all the good things hard work can bring — the most important of which includes that prized accessory.

"It can put a Rolex on a redneck / It can put some inches on your big block Chevy / It can put a Yeti on your back deck, slap-full of long necks / Camo on your brand new Benelli," they sing in the chorus.

Throughout the song, the two continue to celebrate the everyday grind of hard work and side hustles.

Aldean joins in the second verse, singing about how working hard can earn a "barn on a farm with a white fence" as long as workers "don't forget to give the good Lord His 10 percent." The track features the cool, slow-jam musical style that has been present in both Gilbert and Aldean’s music in the past. Gilbert’s low voice combines with Aldean’s twang as they sing, and R&B-influenced beats and country instrumentation round out the production.

Although the pair of country stars have toured together and written songs for one another in the past, they had never collaborated on a track until now.

"Aldean was one of those guys coming up that I looked up to as he’s a great song guy," Gilbert shares in a press release. "Back in the day, he cut a couple songs of mine, 'My Kinda Party' and 'Dirt Road Anthem,' and he turned both of those into big ole hits, and I’ll forever be thankful for that."

"Writing a song and having Aldean cut it is one thing, and that’s something I’ll always be thankful for and is a blessing in itself," he adds. "But to be able to do a song with him, well, it’s a whole other level."

"Brantley and I go way back," shares Aldean. "This song is just a straight up a banger – it‘s cool to be part of it with him."

"Rolex on a Redneck" was co-written by Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Michael Hardy, Randy Montana and Taylor Phillips on a writing retreat near Houston. The song is the first in a batch of new music from Gilbert that is set to be announced later this year.

