Bored? Here’s What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend

We've made it to another weekend. It's going to be absolutely gorgeous, so go ahead and bust out your Bermuda shorts and get ready for the first warm weekend since probably September. Sorry, I forgot to put the last warm weekend in my diary. I'll do better next time.

So, with a warm weekend staring us in the face, what are we going to do with it? Stay in and watch basketball? Grill out in the yard? Walk around Downtown Cheyenne and take in the views? Head up to Vedawuu? There are a ton of options to choose from. Let's take a look at some of the events.

Party Like It's 1872

Bust out your top hats and monocules, it's time to take it back to when Yellowstone National Park was first announced as the FIRST national park as the Wyoming State Museum is holding a party in it's honor tonight. Party starts at 5:30 and ends at 8:30.

The Cheyenne Little Theatre's Production Of The Phantom Tollbooth

This is your last shot to check out this children's fantasy story at the Mary Godfrey Playhouse in Cheyenne. Tickets are 22 bucks for adults and just 12 for children.

Blippi The Musical At The Cheyenne Civic Center

You could make it a weekend full of entertaining your kids between the Phantom Tollbooth and Blippi. This show is tomorrow at the Cheyenne Civic Center.

Walker Williams At The Outlaw Saloon

You can catch live music at the Outlaw Saloon this weekend with Walker Williams. If you enjoy country music, you'll love Walker Williams. Get your dancing shoes ready.

LIve Music At Black Tooth Brewing Co.

Black Tooth is great at having artists and bands taking their stage on the weekend and this weekend is no different. Davis & Mavrick take the stage tonight from 6 pm to 9 pm.

