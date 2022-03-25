Temperatures in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are expected to climb into the upper 60s to lower 80s by Monday, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says.

"We'll be 15-25 degrees above normal for this time of year," the NWS said. "The region will also be dry, causing fire weather concerns to return."

But the above-average temperatures won't be sticking around.

The NWS says a "pattern change looks to return by Tue/Wed next week with cooler temperatures and increasing precipitation chances."

