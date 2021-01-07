Brantley Gilbert, Maren Morris Part of 2021 Red Rocks Lineup

Concerts will start back up at Red Rocks Amphitheater this spring. The lineup for 2021 has been announced and includes country artists Brantley Gilbert and Maren Morris.

Matt Sparx

Brantley Gilbert will take the stage at Red Rocks for two nights on May 7 and 8. Chase Rice and Brandon Lay will also be performing as opening acts.

Maren Morris will be performing on Monday, September 6.

Parrot-heads can see Jimmy Buffet perform with The Coral Reefer Band on Sept. 7 and 9.

Red Rocks Amphitheater recently released its full 2021 schedule.

FULL 2021 RED ROCKS SCHEDULE

April 16-18 : Ganja White Night. with Boogie T, SubDocta, Stratus B2B on Friday; Walter Wilde, Computa B2B Matt Doe; Mala, The Widdler, Ternion Sound, Khiva on Saturday; Caspa, TRUTH, Mr. Bill, Pushloop on Sunday.

Friday, April 23: Galantis and 3Lau. With Mat Zo, Klo.

Friday, April 30: Trevor Hall/Citizen Cope. With Rising Appalachia.

Thursday: May 6: Hippie Sabotage. With Two Feet, Sebastian Paul.

Friday, May 7: Brantley Gilbert. With Chase Rice, Brandon Lay.

Saturday, May 8: Brantley Gilbert. With Chase Rice, Brandon Lay.

Sunday, May 9: Die Antwoord 2021.

Tuesday, May 11: RUSS. With Benny The Butcher, Bia and Bugus.

Saturday, May 15: Global Dub Festival. With Liquid Stranger, Subtronics and special guest Herobust.

Sunday, May 30: Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley/Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals.

Wednesday, June 2: Lord Huron . With Black Pumas.

Thursday, June 3: Lord Huron . With Black Pumas.

Friday, June 4: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead.

Saturday, June 5: Michael Franti & Spearhead. With Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph and Satsang.

Sunday, June 6: Stick Figure.

Thursday, June 10: Brit Floyd.

Friday, June 11: The Revivalists. With Preservation Jazz Band, Neal Francis.

Saturday, June 12: Big Head Todd & The Monsters. With Violent Femmes.

Tuesday, June 15: Glass Animals with Denzel Curry.

Wednesday, June 16: Glass Animals with Denzel Curry.

Thursday, June 17: Chicago.

Tuesday, June 22: Barenaked Ladies. With Gin Blossoms, Toad The Wet Sprocket.

Wednesday, June 23: Andrew Bird/Calexico/Iron & Wine. With Special guest Neko Case.

Thursday, July 1: Dirty Heads. With G. Love & Special Sauce.

Friday, July 2: Zeds Dead.

Saturday, July 3: Zeds Dead.

Wednesday, July 7: Lindsey Stirling. With Kiesza, MAKO.

Saturday, July 10: The Avett Brothers. With Rachael & Vilray.

Sunday, July 11: The Avett Brothers. With Mark Lanegan.

Monday, July 12: Rainbow Kitten Surprise. With Mt. Joy.

Tuesday, July 13: Rainbow Kitten Surprise. With Mt. Joy.

Thursday, July 15: Trampled By Turtles/CAAMP. With Erin Rae.

Monday, July 19: KALEO. With Matt Maeson and Belle Mt.

Wednesday, July 21: Foreigner.

Thursday, July 22: David Gray.

Friday, July 23: STS9. With Shpongle, MIZE.

Saturday, July 24: STS9. With Tycho DJ, Chrome Sparks.

Sunday, July 25: Colorado Symphony & Chorus: Beethoven 9.

Monday, July 26: Halsey. With blackbear and PRVIS.

Tuesday, July 27: Halsey. With blackbear and PRVIS.

Wednesday, July 28: Goo Goo Dolls. With Lifehouse, Forest Blakk

Friday, July 30: Tedeschi Trucks Band. With St. Paul & The Broken, Bones, Gabe Dixon

Saturday, July 31: Tedeschi Trucks Band. With St. Paul & The Broken, Bones, Gabe Dixon

Sunday, Aug. 1: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit. With Lucinda Williams.

Thursday, Aug. 5: Dermot Kennedy. With Bishop Briggs, Mallrat.

Sunday, Aug. 8: Joe Bonamassa.

Monday, Aug. 9: Joe Bonamassa.

Tuesday, Aug. 10: Wilco/Sleater-Kinney.

Wednesday, Aug. 11: Rufus Du Sol.

Thursday, Aug. 12: Rufus Du Sol.

Saturday, Aug. 14: Slightly Stoopid. With Pepper, Common Kings, Don Carlos.

Sunday, Aug. 15: Slightly Stoopid. With Citizen Cope, Fortunate Youth, The Hip Abduction.

Thursday, Aug. 19: “ 1964” Beatles tribute.

Friday, Aug. 20: Big Wild.

Saturday, Aug. 21: Reggae on the Rocks. With Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, The Green, Israel Vibration, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle.

Sunday, Aug. 22: Reggae on the Rocks. With Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, The Green, Israel Vibration, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle.

Monday, Aug. 23: Nathaniel Rateliff.

Tuesday, Aug. 24: Nathaniel Rateliff.

Thursday, Aug. 26: Louis The Child. With What So Not, Elderbrook, MEMBA.

Friday, Aug. 27: Louis The Child. With What So Not, Elderbrook, MEMBA.

Sunday, Aug. 29: The Black Crowes.

Monday, Aug. 30: The Black Crowes.

Thursday. Sept. 2: REZZ. With Rusko, Licii, Champagne Drop, Meso, sfam.

Friday, Sept. 3: REZZ. With l_o, Golden Features, Ivy Lab, X&G, Sara Landry.

Sunday, Sept. 5: Kidz Bop World Tour.

Monday, Sept. 6: Maren Morris.

Tuesday, Sept. 7: Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band.

Thursday, Sept. 9: Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band.

Saturday, Sept. 11: Brandi Calile with Colorado Symphony.

Sunday, Sept. 12: Brandi Calile with Colorado Symphony.

Wednesday, Sept. 15: Alison Wonderland.

Friday, Sept. 17: Greensky Bluegrass. With Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.

Saturday, Sept. 18: Greensky Bluegrass. With Circles Around The Sun.

Sunday, Sept. 19: Greensky Bluegrass. With Railroad Earth.

Thursday, Sept. 23: Get The Led Out.

Sept 24-25: RowdyTown IX. With GoldFish, Convex (Friday); Peekaboo, slenderbodies, Dreamers Delight (Saturday).

Sunday, Sept. 26: Lake Street Drive. With The Wood Brothers.

Monday, Sept. 27: Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Sunday, Oct. 3: Mandolin Orange. With The Tallest Man on Earth, Bonny Light Horesman.

Tuesday, Oct. 5: Heilung.

Sunday, Oct. 10: Opiuo and Clozee. With LSDREAM, Of The Trees, K+Lab.

Monday, Oct. 11: King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard. With Leah Senior.

Tuesday, Oct. 12: King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard. With Leah Senior.

