Wyoming Wildlife I’d Love to Cuddle on National Cuddle Up Day

Although highly dangerous, some of these animals just look so cuddly.

If you didn't know, January 6 is National Cuddle Up Day. This further proves that there truly is a holiday for everything these days. I mean, we're not getting the day off, but it's still a fun fact to keep in your back pocket.

According to the internet, National Cuddle Up Day was established because January 6 is considered the coldest day of the year. What's the best way to warm up on a cold day? Well, grabbing your sweetie and cuddling up. And if you don't have a sweetie, there's nothing wrong with cuddling up with your pet or just your favorite blanket on the couch. Toss in some Netflix binging and it's a great way to celebrate the holiday.

Maybe 2020 was National Cuddle Up Year.

I'm joking. However, when I got to thinking about this holiday, I honestly thought of bears first. See, I love bears and in a perfect world we would be able to cuddle up with them whenever we wanted. They would be like our dogs, always ready for a good snuggle sesh. I then thought of other wildlife that I wouldn't mind getting cozy with. Come on, I know you've got some critters you love enough to cuddle too.

As an animal lover I knew I needed to narrow down my list down to a solid three. And I'd like to take this opportunity to remind people to keep your distance from wildlife. Getting too close to these animals can be dangerous for you and for them.

Wildlife I'd Love to Cuddle Up With on Cuddle Up Day