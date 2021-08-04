Brendan McLoughlin makes a shirtless appearance in Miranda Lambert's new remix for "Tequila Does." So do his two brothers.

The former model, former NYPD police officer shared a photo of himself with his brothers on Instagram, and the family resemblance is obvious. One of McLoughlin's bros is named K.C., and he's on Instagram, too. A press release reveals the other brother is Patrick, and there's plenty more family involved in the video, too.

"When your cowgirl ropes you in for another video you call in your brothers for backup," Brendan writes on Instagram:

The three toned McLoughlin men first appear at about 1:14 in Lambert's new video. DJ Telemitry remixed "Tequila Does" from her Wildcard album for a club-friendly version of a track that now demands a little crazier of a music video.

Most of the action is around a pool party, but the brothers McLoughlin appear on a fishing dock, getting oiled up around a tub of domestic beer as she sings about men who are "all hat and no cattle." Perhaps it's a bit gratuitous when one brother starts showering the other two with suds, but fans likely won't object.

A quick internet search didn't disclose K.C. McLoughlin's occupation or even where he lives, but on Instagram he has more than 10,000 followers who take in his sporadic athletic endeavors. Long story short: There's more where that came from.

Also appearing in the music video are Lambert's brother, Luke, and his husband, Marc; Lambert's friend and background singer Gwen Sebastian and her husband Louis, country duo Tigirlily, country singer Krystal Steel and DJ Telemitry. Reid Long directed the "Tequila Does" remix music video.