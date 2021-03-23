Bridge Rehab Project to Begin Monday in Cheyenne, Delays Expected

A bridge rehabilitation project spanning five locations around Laramie County is scheduled to get underway Monday in west Cheyenne, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

WYDOT spokeswoman Jordan Achs says crews will be working on the structure crossing Crow Creek on U.S. 30/Lincolnway, weather permitting.

"Both eastbound and westbound traffic on Lincolnway will be restricted to one lane and a portion of Missile Drive will be closed to through traffic," Achs said in a press release. "A detour will be in place using 19th Street, Snyder Avenue and Westland Road."

Achs says the project also includes the Interstate 80 structure over Southwest Drive near the Interstate 25 interchange, a structure on U.S. 85/S. Greeley Highway near Allison Road and two railroad structures, one on Wyoming 213 in Burns and one on Wyoming 215 just outside of Pine Bluffs.

"Crews may move work from one location to another based on project progress, weather conditions, material and equipment availability and other factors," said Achs. "To limit prolonged traffic impacts in busy areas, crews may remove traffic control devices until they can return to complete the next phase of work."

Achs says the project is expected to be completed by late fall.